Thadam Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On The First Day Of Release!
Tamil cinema has been a home for many movies of thriller genre and Thadam is the latest film to enter that fabulous league of quality movies. Arun Vijay's latest movie has him collaborating with Magizh Thirumeni and the team has come up with a thriller, which has turned to be the talking point among the movie buffs straight away. It needs to be said that March has begun in a exemplary manner for the Tamil film industry. However, it also has to be noted that few of the proceedings have surely left the genuine movie lovers and the industry equally disappointed.
Reports Regarding Thadam
The responses that have been coming in connection with Thadam are heavily positive and the film has got the mileage and fuel to get a long run in the theatres with the support of the positive reviews that it has been getting.
Hit By Piracy
However, the movie buffs have been disappointed of the fact that Thadam has been hit by piracy. This Arun Vijay starrer too has fallen prey to piracy, which continues to be an impending problem for the film industry.
Full Movie Leaked Online
Shockingly, Thadam full movie has been leaked online to download through the website Tamilrockers. More disappointingly, this has happened on the very first day of its release itself.
Piracy Continues To Create Issues
Thadam has joined the long list of Tamil movies, which have been affected by piracy, right on the day of its release itself. The big movies like Petta, Viswasam, vanathaan Rajavathaan varuven etc., all were affected by piracy.
Will It Affect The Collections?
There are high hopes on Thadam's performance at the box office as the possibility for the film to emerge as a huge success is high. Thadam has the ability to go that extra mile. Let us hope that the film would successfully overcome the hurdles of piracy and would go on to fetch a tremendous success at the box office.