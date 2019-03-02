Thadam Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On The First Day Of Release!

Reports Regarding Thadam

The responses that have been coming in connection with Thadam are heavily positive and the film has got the mileage and fuel to get a long run in the theatres with the support of the positive reviews that it has been getting.

Hit By Piracy

However, the movie buffs have been disappointed of the fact that Thadam has been hit by piracy. This Arun Vijay starrer too has fallen prey to piracy, which continues to be an impending problem for the film industry.

Full Movie Leaked Online

Shockingly, Thadam full movie has been leaked online to download through the website Tamilrockers. More disappointingly, this has happened on the very first day of its release itself.

Piracy Continues To Create Issues

Thadam has joined the long list of Tamil movies, which have been affected by piracy, right on the day of its release itself. The big movies like Petta, Viswasam, vanathaan Rajavathaan varuven etc., all were affected by piracy.

Will It Affect The Collections?

There are high hopes on Thadam's performance at the box office as the possibility for the film to emerge as a huge success is high. Thadam has the ability to go that extra mile. Let us hope that the film would successfully overcome the hurdles of piracy and would go on to fetch a tremendous success at the box office.