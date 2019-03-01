Thadam Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Arun Vijay Movie!

Thadam, the film that has promised to be a fine thriller, has come out in the theatres now. The Arun Vijay starrer, which has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has already won a whole lot of praises upon the completion of the special premiere shows that it has had. Director Magizh Thirumeni and Arun Vijay are teaming up for a film after their highly acclaimed movie Thadayara Thaaka, which was an action thriller with a difference. Hence, the expectations on Thadam too are bound to be on the higher side.

The trailer and the sneak peek videos have been mighty impressive and Arun Vijay, who is known for the selection of quality scripts has seemed to have hit the bulls-eye yet again. Reportedly, Arun Vijay will be seen in dual roles in this movie. Along with Arun Vijay, Thadam also features actors like Smrithi Venkat, Tanya Hope, Vidya Pradeep, Sonia Agarwal, Yogi Babu etc., in important roles.

Thadam has been released in a good number of screens inside and outside Tamil Nadu region. The social media is sure to be filled with reviews in connection with Thadam. Has Thadam lived up to the expectations surrounding it? Take a look at what the Twitteratis have got to say about Thadam.