English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Thala 59 Update: The Details Of The Rest Of The Star Cast Are Out!

    By
    |

    Thala Ajith has delivered yet another huge blockbuster in the form of Viswasam, which is running to packed houses in the theatres. Now, the wait is on for the star's next big film, which has already been announced.It is quite known to all that Thala Ajith's next film, which has been titled for the time being as Thala 59, will be the Tamil remake of the highly acclaimed movie Pink.

    Thala 59 Important Update: Details Of The Rest Of The Cast Are Out!

    Various rumours were doing the rounds regarding the star cast of the movie and now, the star cast of the movie has been finalised. Read on to know more about the same.

    Shraddha Srinath

    Popular actress Shraddha Srinath will be a part of this highly awaited movie. According to the reports that have come out, the actress will be seen reprising the role originally done by Taapse Pannu in Pink.

    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan is all set to make her debut in the Tamil film industry with Thala 59. It has been confirmed that she is part of the star cast and reports suggest that she will be paired opposite Thala Ajith in this movie.

    Supporting Cast

    At the same time, Abhirami Venkatachalam will be seen essaying the role done by popular actress Kriti Kulhari in the original. Andrea Tariang, who was a part of Pink as well will be seen replicating the same role in the Tamil remake.

    Rest Of The Star Cast

    Reportedly, Rangaraj Pandey will be seen essaying an important role in the movie. At the same time, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram and Aswin Rao will be seen doing the roles of the 3 young men who featured in the original.

    Read more about: thala 59
    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue