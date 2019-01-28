Thala 59 Update: The Details Of The Rest Of The Star Cast Are Out!

Shraddha Srinath

Popular actress Shraddha Srinath will be a part of this highly awaited movie. According to the reports that have come out, the actress will be seen reprising the role originally done by Taapse Pannu in Pink.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is all set to make her debut in the Tamil film industry with Thala 59. It has been confirmed that she is part of the star cast and reports suggest that she will be paired opposite Thala Ajith in this movie.

Supporting Cast

At the same time, Abhirami Venkatachalam will be seen essaying the role done by popular actress Kriti Kulhari in the original. Andrea Tariang, who was a part of Pink as well will be seen replicating the same role in the Tamil remake.

Official : #AK59 Supporting Cast:@RangarajPandeyR plays a very important character too. @Adhikravi, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Sujith Shankar — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2019

Rest Of The Star Cast

Reportedly, Rangaraj Pandey will be seen essaying an important role in the movie. At the same time, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram and Aswin Rao will be seen doing the roles of the 3 young men who featured in the original.