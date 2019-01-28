Thala 59 Update: The Details Of The Rest Of The Star Cast Are Out!
Thala Ajith has delivered yet another huge blockbuster in the form of Viswasam, which is running to packed houses in the theatres. Now, the wait is on for the star's next big film, which has already been announced.It is quite known to all that Thala Ajith's next film, which has been titled for the time being as Thala 59, will be the Tamil remake of the highly acclaimed movie Pink.
Various rumours were doing the rounds regarding the star cast of the movie and now, the star cast of the movie has been finalised. Read on to know more about the same.
Shraddha Srinath
Popular actress Shraddha Srinath will be a part of this highly awaited movie. According to the reports that have come out, the actress will be seen reprising the role originally done by Taapse Pannu in Pink.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan is all set to make her debut in the Tamil film industry with Thala 59. It has been confirmed that she is part of the star cast and reports suggest that she will be paired opposite Thala Ajith in this movie.
|
Supporting Cast
At the same time, Abhirami Venkatachalam will be seen essaying the role done by popular actress Kriti Kulhari in the original. Andrea Tariang, who was a part of Pink as well will be seen replicating the same role in the Tamil remake.
|
Rest Of The Star Cast
Reportedly, Rangaraj Pandey will be seen essaying an important role in the movie. At the same time, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram and Aswin Rao will be seen doing the roles of the 3 young men who featured in the original.