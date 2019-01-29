Thala 59 Update: Is This Why Nazriya Nazim Refused To Work With Ajith In The Pink Remake?

Nazriya Not OK With A Glam Role

According to a leading website, Nazriya's character in the Pink remake would have been projected as a rather bold and modern person. As such, she would have been asked to sport a glam look on the big screen. Moreover, given the film's content, she would also have been required to get intimate with her male co-stars. Apparently, she was not okay with this. She apparently was also not okay with the courtroom sequence.

Money Matters

The website further states that her remuneration demands too might have proved to be a hindrance and forced the makewrs to look for someone else. Either way, Nazriya missed out on his project and it seems that her fans will have to wait a bit before they get to see her in a Tamil film again.

About Thala 59

In the meanwhile, the shoot of the Pink remake/Thala 59 has already started and a few scenes have been filmed. Ajith and Vidya Balan are likely to join the shoot in early February. This is Vidya Balan's first Tamil film and she is playing a character that was not there in the Hindi version.

About Pink

In case you did not know, Pink was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2016. The courtroom drama revolved around the concept of consent and grabbed attention because of its powerful message. It had Amitabh Bachchan and the Adukalam actress Taapsee Pannu in the lead.