Thala 59 Update: Is This Why Nazriya Nazim Refused To Work With Ajith In The Pink Remake?
Nazriya Nazim is quite a popular name in the industry and she enjoys a strong fan following. The young miss is held in high-regards thanks to her cute looks, bindass nature and adorable personality. Some time ago, it was reported that the young livewire would star in the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit Pink which is being referred to as Thala 59. Soon she confirmed the rumours and added that she was looking forward to working with Ajith who is one of her favourite stars.
Unfortunately for her fans, things did not work out and the role went to the Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath. Now, here is an update on why she refused to sign the film.
Nazriya Not OK With A Glam Role
According to a leading website, Nazriya's character in the Pink remake would have been projected as a rather bold and modern person. As such, she would have been asked to sport a glam look on the big screen. Moreover, given the film's content, she would also have been required to get intimate with her male co-stars. Apparently, she was not okay with this. She apparently was also not okay with the courtroom sequence.
Money Matters
The website further states that her remuneration demands too might have proved to be a hindrance and forced the makewrs to look for someone else. Either way, Nazriya missed out on his project and it seems that her fans will have to wait a bit before they get to see her in a Tamil film again.
About Thala 59
In the meanwhile, the shoot of the Pink remake/Thala 59 has already started and a few scenes have been filmed. Ajith and Vidya Balan are likely to join the shoot in early February. This is Vidya Balan's first Tamil film and she is playing a character that was not there in the Hindi version.
About Pink
In case you did not know, Pink was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2016. The courtroom drama revolved around the concept of consent and grabbed attention because of its powerful message. It had Amitabh Bachchan and the Adukalam actress Taapsee Pannu in the lead.