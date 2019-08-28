English
    Thala 60: Ajay Devgn To Play Antagonist In The Ajith Kumar Starrer?

    Ajith Kumar, last seen in the smash hit Nerkonda Paarvai, is currently working on his second film with director H Vinoth and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, called Thala 60 for now. The movie, touted to be an action-thriller, features the 'Ultimate Star' in a new avatar and this has created a good deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, here is a big update about Thala 60. According to reports, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is likely to play the antagonist opposite Ajith Kumar in the movie. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

    Ajay Devgn is a big name in Hindi cinema, which could help Thala 60 do well in areas such as Delhi and Mumbai. However, a lot will depend on whether the makers are able to give him a strong character.

    Interestingly, Ajay Devgn was reportedly offered a key role in Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. However, he said no to it because of his 'packed schedule'. Shortly thereafter, he signed SS Rajamouli's RRR, much to the shock of Ulaga Nayagan fans. As such, it remains to be seen whether he accepts Thala 60.

    Thala 60 features Ajith in the role of a cop and is likely to have plenty of commercial elements. It will be shot in various exotic locations, which might prove to be one of its big highlights. Thala 60 might also have a few death-defying stunts at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. Some time ago, it was reported that Bollywood actress and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be playing a key role in Thala 60.

    Coming back to Ajay Devgn, he was last seen in the commercially-successful De De Pyaar De. At present, he has RRR, Tanaji, Maidaan and Bhuj in his kitty.

    So, are you excited about Ajay Devgn locking horns with Ajith in Thala 60? Comments, please!

