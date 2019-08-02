Thala 60: Janhvi Kapoor To Make Her Kollywood Debut With Ajith Kumar's Next?

Ajith Kumar, one of the most popular stars in Tamil cinema, will soon be beginning work on the 60th movie of his illustrious career, being referred to as 'Thala 60'. The film marks his second collaboration with noted Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, which is one of its biggest highlights. Now, here is an exciting update about Thala 60. In a scintillating development, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter and upcoming actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Kollywood debut with a key role in the eagerly-awaited movie. She is, however, unlikely to play Ajith's love interest in Thala 60.

Ajith shared a lovely bond with Sridevi and held her in high regard. The 'Ultimate Star' even shared screen space with her in the Tamil version of her comeback movie English Vinglish, much to the delight of fans. Given Ajith's association with the Puli actress, many feel that Janhvi could not have asked for a better co-star for her Tamil debut.

The grapevine suggests that Thala 60, to be directed by H Vinoth, will revolve around cars and have an international feel to it. Most of the shoot will take place in exotic locations, which indicates that the film will be a visual delight. AR Rahman is likely to score music for Thala 60. As the Roja composer is back in form, his tunes are likely to be a highlight of the film.

Meanwhile, Ajith and Boney Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, marking their first collaboration. The film, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, features the mass hero in the role essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. Nerkonda Paarvai, featuring Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady, revolves around sexual harassment of women and touches upon the Pollachi scandal. It is slated to hit screens on August 8, 2019.

