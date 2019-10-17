Thala 60 To Be Titled 'Valimai' After Ajith Kumar's Special Request?

Most of the recent films of Ajith Kumar had their title beginning with the letter 'V'. It all started with Veeram, which was followed by movies like Vedalam, Vivegam and most recently, Viswasam. Now, it seems like Ajith Kumar's next movie with H Vinoth will also have a title that starts with 'V'. According to a report by a popular YouTube channel, the makers of Thala 60 have decided to title the film as Valimai (Strength in Tamil).

Going by the report, Ajith Kumar had suggested the makers of Thala 60 come up with a title starting with the letter 'V'. Upon this, the makers sat down to decide the title and finally conjured this perfect title after numerous suggestions.

But later, it was noticed that another producer had already registered the title Valimai under his banner. However, the makers of Thala 60 approached the producer to allow them to use the title and importantly, the producer has given the go-ahead.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding these. Reportedly, the pre-production works of Thala 60 is currently progressing. If reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to go by, the shoot of the film will commence in December 2019. Ajith Kumar will reportedly be seen in a completely different get-up in Thala 60, in which he is said to be playing a cop. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the actor is following a strict diet -plan and workout regime to attain a complete physical makeover for this film. According to reports, Thala 60 will be a big-budget action thriller. Further details regarding the cast and crew of the movie are being awaited.

(Source: Valai Pechu)