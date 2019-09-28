Thala 60 Updates: Ajith Kumar's Movie To Go On Floors From December?

Ajith Kumar, the 'Ultimate Star' of Tamil cinema, will soon be teaming up with noted director H Vinoth for the eagerly awaited Thala 60, marking their second collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai. Just like the Pink remake, this film too is backed by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, here is an exciting update about Thala 60. According to reports, the movie's shoot is likely to begin this December, much to the delight of fans.

The inside talk is that Thala 60, touted to be a commercial entertainer, features Ajith Kumar in a stylish new avatar, which might leave the audience spellbound. The grapevine also suggests that the film will have plenty of action sequences, at par with the ones seen in foreign action flicks. Thala 60 is likely to be shot in various exotic locations, making it a feast for the urban audience. According to industry trackers, unlike Nerkonda Paarvai, it is going to have several massy dialogues, which might help it do well in B and C centres.

Some time ago, it was reported that Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor would be playing a key role in Thala 60, and this piqued the curiosity. However, the Bollywood diva's association with the film is yet to be confirmed.

K-town is also buzzing with the talk of Ajay Devgn playing a negative role in Thala 60. However, it remains to be seen if he agrees to be a part of the movie.

Coming back to Ajith, his last release Nerkonda Paarvai, featuring him in the role of a lawyer, recently completed 50 days at the box office. It revolved around the harassment faced by women while highlighting that 'no means no'. Nerkonda Paarvai was liked by the masses and the classes due to its strong message.

Let us hope that Thala 60 too becomes a hit, helping Ajith scale new heights.