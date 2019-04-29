Thala Ajith Fans Get An Apology From Vignesh Shivan; Interesting Deets Inside!

Thala Ajith is one among the most revered stars, even among the celebrity circles. Now, Thala Ajith's birthday is round the corner and huge celebrations are on cards and his fans are indeed prepping up for some big celebrations on social media.

Interestingly, one of the top young film-makers of Kollywood said sorry to Thala Ajith fans. Yes, we are talking about director Vignesh Shivn who tendered an apology to the fans through his Twitter account.

Vignesh Shivan's lovely tweet has definitely left the fans impressed. He wished Thala Ajith a very Happy Birthday and shared the special DP that is sure to rule the internet on the birthday of Thala Ajith. Addressing all the fans on Twitter, he said sorry to Thala Ajith fans for the late tweet and he mentioned that was stuck at a place without internet for quite some time. Vignesh Shivn's tweet has received a huge number of likes and retweets already.

#THALABDayFestivalCDP



Sorry nanbargalae was stuck in a internet illadha idam :) 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻



HappyBirthday to Our Thala and happy festival all the proud #ThalaFans around the globe 😇💐💐 #LiveLetLive 🤗🤗😇😇💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/TGeW99gK97 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) April 27, 2019

Thala Ajith's birthday is on May 1 and definitely, the tweets surrounding the big occasion will be ruling the social media platform. The fans are quite excited about the same. Meanwhile, the audiences are also expecting some special surprises from the Nerkonda Paarvai team on the big day.