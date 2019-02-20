English
    Thala Ajith's Next Movie After Pink Remake Is Not Mankatha Sequel?

    Thala Ajith has already commenced the works of his next film, which has been tentatively titled as AK58. The movie, being directed by H Vinoth, is the Tamil remake of the highly-acclaimed movie Pink and this film has been scheduled for a release this year itself.

    Meanwhile, reports had come in that popular film-maker Venkat Prabhu will collaborate with Thala Ajith for an upcoming movie. Speculations were also rife that this upcoming film will be a sequel to the superhit movie Mankatha.

    Thala Ajiths Next Movie After Pink Remake Is Not Mankatha 2?

    Earlier, Entertainment industry tracker Sridhar Pillai had tweeted that Venkat Prabhu is the front-runner for the next movie of Thala Ajith after Pink remake. Now, he himself has come up with a clarification with another tweet in which it has been mentioned that the sources close to the producers of Thala Ajith's next movie has denied this news and has mentioned that the director of Thala Ajith's next movie has not been decided yet.

    Take a look at the tweet here..

    Well, going by this latest report, it seems like Mankata sequel won't be the next movie of Thala Ajith. According to the reports, Thala Ajith's next film will also be produced by Boney Kapoor, who is also producing the Tamil remake of Pink as well. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding Thala Ajith's next movie to know more about the director.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
