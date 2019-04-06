Thalaivar 167 Updates: Kamal Haasan’s ‘Daughter’ To Be A Part Of The Rajinikanth Starrer?

Earlier this year, Superstar Rajinikanth became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Petta opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a hit. However, the Karthik Subbaraj-directed movie failed to beat Viswasam and this made it a less-than-satisfying experience for Rajini fans. At present, the Chandramukhi actor is gearing up to begin work on his film with AR Murugadoss which is being referred to as Thalaivar 167.

The movie, reportedly featuring Rajinikanth in the role of a cop, is a crucial one for the star and has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, here is an exciting update about Thalaivar 167.

According to a leading website, actress Nivetha Thomas has been approached to play Rajinikanth's daughter in the film. The young lady played Kamal Haasan's daughter in Papanasam and impressed one and all. Working with the 'Super One' might work wonders for her career.

An official announcement about her association with Thalaivar 167 is likely to be made pretty soon.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, some stills from film got leaked on social media much to the shock of fans. Reacting to this, Rajinikanth's spokesperson urged fans to refrain from sharing the stills.

"I request all the Thalaivar fans not to share the leaked stills and try to preserve it until releases officially .. kindly help us to do in better way to all the fans," he added.

So, are you looking forward to Thalaivar 167? Tell us in the space below.