Thalaivar 168: Keerthy Suresh To Play The Female Lead Opposite Superstar Rajinikanth

It's official now! Actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to share screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 168'.

We all know that Superstar Rajinikanth has signed his next with Siruthai Siva. While there have been talks regarding the selection of female lead in the movie, names of actresses such as Khushboo and Meena were making the headlines. Even names such as Jyothika and Manju Warrier were discussed amongst others.

However, the recent announcement from Sun Pictures has cleared the air on the rumours. 'Mahanati' star Keerthy Suresh has been added as the female lead in Rajini-Siva's project.

Tentatively titled as 'Thalaivar 168', the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. On Monday, Sun Pictures took to its official social media handle to break the news.

Sun Pictures wrote, "We are delighted to announce that for the first time, @KeerthyOfficial will be acting with Superstar @rajinikanth in #Thalaivar168."

Actress Keerthy Suresh also expressed her happiness about this on her Twitter handle. She said, "Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey . From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures #Thalaivar168."

This news has created a surprise wave among Thalaivar fans. Rajinikanth is all set for his upcoming Pongal release of 'Darbar'. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Nayanthara will be seen pairing up with Rajini.

Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, has completed shooting for her next flick 'Penguin'. It is produced by Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films. She will also make her Bollywood debut pretty soon with 'Maidaan', which has Ajay Devgn in the lead. Keerthy's 'Miss India', a Tamil-Telugu bilingual is also gearing up for release soon.

This is the first time Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth. Audiences are pretty much excited like Keerthy. What do you feel about this new combo? Drop in your comments below!

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read:

Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth And Siruthai Siva’s Movie To Go On Floors From This Date?

Rajinikanth To Join Hands With Gautham Menon For Thalaivar 169?

NBK 106: Keerthy Suresh To Romance Balakrishna?