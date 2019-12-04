Thalaivar 168 Massive Update: Actress Meena Joins Rajini’s Next With Siruthai Siva

Veteran actress Meena is roped in to play a lead role in Superstar Rajinikanth's next with Siruthai Siva. Earlier, it was speculated that actress Khushboo will pair up with the Superstar. Now, it has been confirmed through reliable sources that the 'Muthu' pair is back. An official announcement of the movie cast and crew is expected to happen this month.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the music of the film will be composed by Melody King D Imman. Being referred to as 'Thalaivar 168', the movie is expected to be set against a rural backdrop.

The famous pair Rajinikanth and Meena have worked together in blockbuster films like 'Ejamaan', 'Veera' and 'Muthu'. Meena has also appeared as a child artist in Rajini's 1984 movie 'Anbulla Rajinikanth'.

Comedy actor Soori recently joined the cast of 'Thalaivar 168'. Production house Sun Pictures announced this on its official social media handle a few days ago. Though Soori has earlier worked with Siruthai Siva in 'Viswasam', this is the actor's first collaboration with Superstar.

Superstar is awaiting his Pongal release of AR Murugadoss directorial 'Darbar'. The film will have Thalaivar playing the role of a cop, 25 years after his last-seen cop avatar in 'Pandiyan'. His name in the movie is 'Aditya Arunachalam'.

The recent single 'Chumma Kizhi' from 'Darbar' blasted the internet and created new records. It has already crossed 10 million views. Darbar will have Nayanthara paired opposite Rajinikanth after the blockbuster 'Chandramukhi'.

Though Nayanthara was seen acting with Rajini in 'Kuselan' and 'Sivaji', they were last seen romancing in 'Chandramukhi'. Fans are excited to watch her pairing with Rajini again. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the music for the movie is composed by Anirudh. The film will set screens on fire for Pongal 2020.

There are talks that Rajini might team up with Gautham Vasudev Menon for his next after Siruthai Siva's project. However, an official confirmation on this regard is pending.