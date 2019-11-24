Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth And Siruthai Siva’s Movie To Go On Floors From This Date?

Tamil star Rajinikanth is set to team up with top director 'Siruthai' Siva for a mass movie, being referred to as 'Thalaivar 168'. The film, featuring the legend in a 'desi' avatar has already become the talk of the town for all the rights reasons, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is a major update about the Sun Pictures-backed flick. In an exciting development, 'Thalaivar 168' will go on floors from December 5, 2019. Moreover, a still/poster might be released on Superstar's birthday (December 12, 2019).

'Thalaivar 168' reportedly has a rural setting and an emotional plot. Siva apparently wrote the script keeping the 2.0 hero in mind and this suggests that fans are in for a treat. As per the grapevine, Mollywood actress and Asuran star Manju Warrier might play the leading lady opposite Rajinikanth, which has piqued the curiosity.

Interestingly, Siva was quite keen on working with the 'Boss' of Kollywood and apparently said 'no' to Suriya to make it happen. The Vivegam director reportedly even narrated a 'dummy' script to the Ghajini actor to get him off his back.

Siva, who tasted success with his Pongal release Viswasam, is now considered to be an A-lister and this makes 'Thalaivar 168' a crucial affair for him.

Coming back to Rajinikanth, he will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, marks his second full-fledged collaboration with 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and this has piqued the curiosity. The commercial-entertainer features the mass hero in the role of a cop and this is one of its biggest highlights.

It is slated to release this Pongal and has the potential to emerge a clean hit. All in all, it prove that Rajini is still the 'Super One'.

So, will Darbar and 'Thalaivar 168' deliver the good? Comments, please!

Source: Naganathan