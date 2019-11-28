Thalaivar 168 Update: Khushboo To Play The Female Lead In The Rajinikanth Starrer?

After Darbar, Rajinikanth will team up with director Siva, for a movie that has been tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168. As everyone knows, the project has been officially announced but nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the star cast. A whole lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the female lead of the movie. According to the latest reports, it is being said that Khushboo might be paired opposite Rajinikanth in this Siva directorial.

Reports doing the rounds on social media reveal that an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon. Khushboo had previously appeared as the female lead in Rajinikanth starrers like Mannan, Annamalai etc.,. It was in the movie Paandiyan, which hit theatres in 1992, that they previously worked together. It would be interesting to see the superhit combo back on the big screen and that too after more than two decades.

If reports are to be believed, Thalaivar 168 will shape up as a complete family entertainer and the film will be set amidst a rural backdrop. It is being rumoured that the film will have a huge star cast and an announcement regarding the same is expected to be made in the upcoming days. It is for the first time that Rajinikanth is teaming up with Siruthai Siva and the director who knows the pulse of the mass audiences is expected to give a complete package of entertainment. Reportedly, D Imman, who had previously worked with the director in Viswasam has been roped in as the film's music director.

According to the reports that are doing the rounds, the shoot of the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer is expected to commence in December 2019. If reports are to be believed, the film will turn out to be the second release of Rajinikanth in 2020 after Darbar, which will hit theatres during Pongal season.