    Thalapathy 63: A Crucial Shooting Spot Still From The Vijay Movie Gets Leaked Online?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Thalapathy 63 is a film that has gained the attention of the moviegoers straight away upon its announcement, much like every other superstar movie. The works of the Vijay starrer is progressing at a decent pace. Vijay-Atlee team is expected to offer yet another sensational treat with Thalapathy 63.

    It is being believed that Vijay would be seen portraying the role of a football coach in Thalapathy 63. If reports are to be believed, the star would appear as the mentor of a women football team. Reportedly, a huge set of a stadium has been erected at the EPS Film City, where the shoot of the film is being held.

    Now, it seems like one more still from the shooting spot has been leaked online. An image has been doing the rounds on social media, which is claimed to be from the shooting spot.

    One could see a person seated on a wheel chair from the back-view and it is being believed that it is Vijay's character who is wheel-chair bound. If this still is anything to go by, the film is expected to have some really riveting and inspiring moments to offer.

    Thalapathy 63: A Crucial Shooting Spot Still From The Vijay Movie Gets Leaked Online?

    (Pic Courtesy: News18 Tamil)

    Thalapathy 63 has been scheduled to release during the Deepavali season. Nayanthara essays the role of the leading lady in this film which also stars Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir etc., in crucial roles.

