    Bigil First Look OUT! Vijay's Thalapathy 63 Gets A Massy Title

    Update: Thalapathy 63 has been titled Bigil and its first look poster is out. Vijay's 'desi swag' is hard to miss.

    Last year, actor Vijay grabbed plenty of attention when Sarkar opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, featured 'Thalapathy' in the role of a crusader and did full justice to his mass hero image. Sadly, Sarkar ran into trouble with the AIADMK for allegedly trying to 'defame' former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and this affected its box office run. The film ultimately failed to meet expectations much to the disappointment of all concerned.

    With Sarkar in the rearview, Vijay is currently working on Thalapathy 63. The film, directed by Atlee, is one of the biggest releases of the year and has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    Now, here is some awesome news for Vijay fans. The first look poster and title of Thalapathy 63 will be released at 6 PM today (June 21, 2019) on the the eve of Vijay's birthday.

    Thalapathy 63 features Vijay in the role of a football coach and touches upon corruption in the sports world. The film has Nayanthara as the leading lady and this is one of its big highlights. Actors Yogi Babu and Kathir too are a part of the cast.

    Thalapathy 63 is slated to hit screens this Diwali. Once Thalapathy 63 hits screens, Vijay is likely to begin work on a film with Lokesh Kanagraj.

