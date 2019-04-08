Thalapathy 63: Has Vijay Stepped In To Resolve The Budget Issues?

Thalapthy 63's works are progressing in Chennai and the Vijay movie, directed by Atlee is being looked up to with huge expectations as their previous two films had hit the bulls-eye at the box office.

However, if the reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to go by, the production house was unhappy about the budget increasing and speculations were rife regarding this earlier itself. Now, some of the rumours claim that Thalapathy 63 has as many as eight production managers onboard so as to control the budget of the film.

If the reports are to be believed, the production house AGS has employed five production managers and Atlee has employed two production managers. Meanwhile, rumours are also rife that Vijay has also stepped in to resolve the issue and has employed a production manager from his side for the film. Earlier, rumours were rife that Vijay had stood as an assurance while the project was signed when the production house had raised their doubts about Atlee going overboard the budget. However, the rumour has it that still the expenditure is not yet under control despite employing these many managers. No official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet.

Thalapthy 63 is the fourth directorial venture of Atlee. Along with Thalapathy Vijay, the film also features Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir and other prominent actors in important roles.

(Source: Valai Pechu)

