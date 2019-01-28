English
    Thalapathy 63 Movie Shooting Encounters A Problem Because Of This Reason?

    Thalapathy Vijay is teaming up with Atlee yet again and the shooting of the film that has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 63 did kick-off a week ago. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the project, the talks suggest that Thalapathy 63 will be a sport-based film.

    Now, according to a report by YouTube Channel Valai Pechu, the shoot of Thalapathy 63 is under a minor crisis. The report indicates that the shoot of the film has been progressing at the Binny Mills in Chennai but had to face a problem.

    Reportedly, Vijay fans who got to know about the shoot of the film turned up in large numbers to the shooting spot and the makers are unable to manage the crowd. According to the report, the makers are planning to take a break and move the location to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, if the crowd remains to be uncontrollable.

    Thalapathy 63 is high on expectations and the film is being planned as a Deepavali release of this year. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. Popular actor Vivek is also a part of the star cast along with young actor Kathir. Let us wait for further updates regarding the movie.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
