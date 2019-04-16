Thalapathy 63 Overseas Theatrical Rights: Vijay To Set A New Benchmark?

Thalapathy 63, the upcoming film from Vijay-Atlee team is one of the big South Indian movies of this year. Reportedly, the film is being planned as Diwali release of this year and a very fine entertainer is being awaited.

If reports are to be believed, Thalapathy 63 has hit the headlines already for all the good reasons. Now, reports have come up regarding the stunning pre-release business of the movie. Reportedly, the trade buzz is that the overseas theatrical rights of the film will be sold for a whopping amount of Rs 30 plus crore.

Going by these reports, Thalapathy 63 will be setting a new record in terms of the overseas theatrical rights. At the same time, Vijay will also be setting a new benchmark in terms of overseas business with Thalapathy 63.

Vijay movies do enjoy a huge acceptance in the overseas markets as well. Reportedly, his previous film Sarkar had enjoyed a decent outing at the overseas box office.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Thalapathy 63 is currently underway. Nayanthara will be seen portraying the role of the leading lady in this highly-awaited film. Young actor Kathir is also a part of the star cast of the movie. AR Rahman has been roped in as the music director of this big movie.