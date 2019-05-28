Thalapathy 63's Business To Touch An All-Time High? Vijay Proves That He Is The KING!

A lot of updates have been doing the rounds regarding Thalapathy 63, which has seemingly gathered the attention of the trade circuits already. The film rides high on expectations and is a potential record-breaking movie at the box office.

Most recently, certain updates had come up regarding the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the movie. Now, a few more updates in connection with Thalapathy 63's business have come out. A recent report by popular YouTube channel Valai Pechu claims that, the satellite as well as the digital rights of the film, have been bagged by Sun TV for Rs 50 crore.

Moreover, the report also gives out that Thalapathy 63 has got an offer of Rs 30 crore for the Hindi rights of the film. On the other hand, it is also being said that the movie has got another offer of Rs 25 crore for overseas rights.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that the movie has got an offer of Rs 75 crore for the TN theatrical rights. Combining all together, the film's business has already touched 150-crore mark. It also has to be noted that the film is yet to get the offers for Kerala, Andhra, Karnataka theatrical rights and audio rights.

It has also been reported that the maximum budget of the film with be Rs 130-crore and considering that, the movie is sure to make a huge table profit. Definitely, Thalapathy 63 is set to make it big at the box office.

