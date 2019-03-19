Thalapathy 63 Satellite Rights: Vijay's Movie Sets A New Record Even Before Release; Deets Inside

Last year, Tamil star Vijay became the talk of the town when the political-thriller Sarkar opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, featured 'Thalapathy' in the role of a revolutionary and did full justice to his 'mass hero' image. Sadly, Sarkar ran into trouble with the AIADMK government for taking a veiled dig at the late Jayalalithaa. As expected, this prevented the film from doing as well as expected.

With Sarkar in the past, Vijay is currently shooting for Thalapathy 63, which is being directed by Mersal filmmaker Atlee. The film, featuring Nayanthara in the lead, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is some more good news for Vijay's fans.

According to a noted journalist, Thalapathy 63's digital and satellite rights have been acquired by Sun TV for around Rs 52 crore, which is a new record for a Tamil movie. This clearly proves that Vijay is the biggest and most bankable brand in Kollywood.

In case you did not know, Thalapathy 63 features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach who decides to investigate the murders of a few players. If things go as planned, it will hit screens this Diwali alongside the Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss movie.