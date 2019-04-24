Thalapathy 63 Shooting Spot Accident: Vijay Once Again Proves That He Has A Heart Of Gold!

Vijay is busy with the works of his next film Thalapathy 63, which is being directed by Atlee. Vijay, apart from being a star is also one such person who upholds great humanitarian values. The concern, care and affection that this star shows to his fellow workers are beyond comparisons and here is a recent incident, which shows that he has a heart of gold.

According to the reports, a minor accident had appeared at the shooting spot of Thalapathy 63. Reportedly, during the filming that was being held at VPS Film City, one of the crew members named Selvaraj, who is an electrician, was injured after a focus light fell on his head.

Reports suggest that he was rushed to the hospital where his treatment is progressing. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay visited the hospital in person to enquire the well-being of Selvaraj. The photos of Thalapathy Vijay from the hospital have been doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look at the same here..

Concerned #ThalapathyVijay visited the hospital to enquire about the well-being and treatment progress of a #Thalapathy63 crew member who got admitted there due to an injury.. pic.twitter.com/zALl9klF9N — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 24, 2019

Thalapathy Vijay has once again proved that humanitarian considerations are much above everything else. The care and affection that he has shown for a crew member of the film is definitely worth emulating. The much-loved star continues to win the hearts of the audiences with his off screen persona as well.