 »   »   »  Thalapathy 63 Storyline: Vijay And Atlee's Film To Revolve Around Women's Soccer?

In 2017, the much-loved Vijay became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Mersal opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience. The film also ruffled a few feathers because of a scene that made fun of GST. More than a year after Mersal hit the screens, Vijay is set to work with Atlee again. Now, here is some good news for the 'Thalapathy Army'.

According to a noted industry tracker, Thalapathy 63 is going to revolve around the issues plaguing women's soccer. In it, Vijay will be playing the role of a coach and acting alongside 16 newcomers.

The buzz is that the film will be quite hard-hitting and it'll deal with corruption. Judging by what we have seen in Vijay's recent films, this one too might have political undertones. Thalapathy 63 also has Nayanthara in the lead. It is slated to release this Diwali

On a related note, Vijay was last seen in the AR Murugadoss-directed Sarkar. The political-thriller hit the screens this Diwali and it found itself in the midst of several controversies in no time. The film also featured Keerthy Suresh and the powerhouse performer Varu Sarathkumar in the lead.

Source: Ramesh Bala