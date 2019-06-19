English
    Thalapathy 63: A Major Update About The Vijay Movie To Come At 6 PM!

    By
    |

    Vijay's upcoming film that has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 63, is one among the big and much-awaited films of the year. While the shoot of the film is currently progressing, the audiences have been waiting eagerly for an update regarding Thalapathy 63 and now, it seems like the wait would come to an end soon.

    It has been confirmed that a major update regarding Thalapathy 63 would be coming out in the online circuits at 6 PM today (June 19, 2019). The makers of the film themselves have come up with a confirmation regarding this on Twitter. Ever since the tweets have come up, they turned out to be the hot topic of discussion on social media. Meanwhile, many of the audiences predict that it would be an announcement regarding the first look poster of the movie, which is expected to be unveiled on the big day of Vijay's birthday. Let us wait till 6 PM to get a clear picture regarding this.

    If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy 63 would be hitting the big screens during the Deepavali season of 2019. Thalapathy Vijay's previous film Sarkar, directed by AR Murugadoss had released in the theatres during the Deepavali season 2018. The movie had a fascinating run in the theatres across the various regions.

    Thalapathy 63 is the third film from Vijay-Atlee team and they are expected to repeat the success of their previous movies. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in Thalapathy 63 in which Vijay is said to be playing the role of a football coach. Popular actor Vivek will also be seen playing an important role and Jackie Shroff has been roped in as the main antagonist. AR Rahman handles the music department of the movie.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
