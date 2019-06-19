Thalapathy 63: A Major Update Regarding The Vijay Starrer Has Come Out!

Vijay's upcoming film that has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 63, is one among the big and much-awaited films of the year. While the shoot of the film is currently progressing, the audiences have been waiting eagerly for an update regarding Thalapathy 63 and now, it seems like the wait would come to an end soon.

As promised by the makers of the film, the team has now come up with a big update regarding the film. The team announced the update at 6 PM through social media. The team has announced the release date of the posters of the film. But, there is an added surprise as well. It has been revealed that the team would be unveiling the first look poster of Thalapathy 63 at 6 PM on June 21, 2019. At the same time, the team would be coming up with a second look poster of the movie at 12 AM on June 22, 2019. Well, this news has definitely left all the Vijay fans quite excited and they are waiting for the grand arrival of the posters.

If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy 63 would be hitting the big screens during the Deepavali season of 2019. Thalapathy Vijay's previous film Sarkar, directed by AR Murugadoss had released in the theatres during the Deepavali season 2018. The movie had a fascinating run in the theatres across the various regions.

Thalapathy 63 is the third film from Vijay-Atlee team and they are expected to repeat the success of their previous movies. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in Thalapathy 63 in which Vijay is said to be playing the role of a football coach. Popular actor Vivek will also be seen playing an important role and Jackie Shroff has been roped in as the main antagonist. AR Rahman handles the music department of the movie.

READ: Thalapathy 63's Business To Touch An All-Time High? Vijay Proves That He Is The KING!