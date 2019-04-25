English
    Thalapathy 63 Updates: Vijay's Movie To Be Similar To 2.0 In This Aspect? Inside Deets Out

    It is no secret that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for actor Vijay. The star's much-hyped Sarkar, featuring him in the role of a crusader, opened to a thunderous response at the box office and created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. However, the film soon ran into trouble with the Tamil Nadu government because of its political undertones which took a toll on its performance over the weekdays. As a result, Sarkar failed to perform as well as expected.

    With 2018 in the past, 'Thalapathy' is currently working on Thalapathy 63 which marks his third collaboration with Atlee. The film, slated to hit screens this Diwali, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs which is a positive sign. Now, here is an exciting update about Thalapathy 63.

    Bollywood Superstar Turns Villain For Vijay?

    According to a leading website, Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan has been roped into essay a negative role in Thalapathy 63. The 'Badshah' will be seen on-screen for 15 minutes and is likely to be an integral part of the climax.

    A Big Boost

    SRK, one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, is currently going through a lean phase on the professional front. His last release Zero, which released alongside KGF, failed to click with fans and ended up being a dud. Despite his lacklustre form, he is still one of the biggest brands in the country. As such, his presence might add a new dimension to Thalapathy 63 and make it a pan-India phenomena.

    Thalapathy 63 Goes The 2.0 Way?

    Interestingly, Shankar's 2.0 featured Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the villain which helped it do exceptionally well in the Hindi market. If SRK does the film, Thalapathy 63 too might benefit big time and make an impact up North.

    To Conclude...

    Meanwhile, there is a lot of curiosity about the storyline of Thalapathy 63. Some time ago, a leading YouTube channel had reported that the film is going to feature Vijay in the role of a football coach and deal with the issues plaguing women's soccer. One is likely to get more clarity about this closer to the release date.

    Source: Pinkvilla

