Thalapathy 63 Updates: Vijay's Movie To Be Similar To 2.0 In This Aspect? Inside Deets Out

Bollywood Superstar Turns Villain For Vijay?

According to a leading website, Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan has been roped into essay a negative role in Thalapathy 63. The 'Badshah' will be seen on-screen for 15 minutes and is likely to be an integral part of the climax.

A Big Boost

SRK, one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, is currently going through a lean phase on the professional front. His last release Zero, which released alongside KGF, failed to click with fans and ended up being a dud. Despite his lacklustre form, he is still one of the biggest brands in the country. As such, his presence might add a new dimension to Thalapathy 63 and make it a pan-India phenomena.

Thalapathy 63 Goes The 2.0 Way?

Interestingly, Shankar's 2.0 featured Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the villain which helped it do exceptionally well in the Hindi market. If SRK does the film, Thalapathy 63 too might benefit big time and make an impact up North.

To Conclude...

Meanwhile, there is a lot of curiosity about the storyline of Thalapathy 63. Some time ago, a leading YouTube channel had reported that the film is going to feature Vijay in the role of a football coach and deal with the issues plaguing women's soccer. One is likely to get more clarity about this closer to the release date.