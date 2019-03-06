Thalapathy 63 Updates: Vijay's Shooting Spot Videos Go Viral, Fans Explode With Joy

Last year, actor Vijay became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Sarkar opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the target audience, Directed by ace film-maker AR Murugadoss, the film featured 'Thalapathy' in a massy new avatar and served as strong proof of his acting abilities. Sarkar also ran into some trouble with the Tamil Nadu government owing to its political references. Needless to say, these controversies indirectly added to the buzz surrounding the film.

With the Sarkar controversy in the past, Vijay is currently shooting for his Thalapathy 63 which is being directed by Atlee.

Now, a few videos from the shoot location of the film is going viral which are bound to send Vijay fans into a frenzy. The clips quite beautifully highlight that Thalapathy's fan following is second to none.

According to unconfirmed reports, Thalapathy 63 will feature Vijay in the role of a women's soccer coach who decides to take up an investigation when a few of his players are killed under mysterious circumstances.

Thalapathy 63, which is likely to feature plenty of mass elements, has Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Vijay after quite some time.

