Thalapathy 63: Vijay's Birthday Won't Have Any Big Surprises This Time?
Vijay fans are quite excited about the big star's next movie, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 63. The big movie brings back the successful combo of Vijay-Atlee team and there are high expectations from this film. Ever since the shoot of the movie had commenced, there has been a whole lot of updates doing the rounds regarding this film. However, the fans are waiting for an official update from the team, including the title and the first look poster. Meanwhile, a few more unconfirmed updates regarding Thalapathy 63 have come out. Read to know the interesting details regarding this.
Vijay's Birthday
June is quite a special month for Vijay fans as the big star is celebrating his birthday on June 22. This time also, his fans are definitely expecting some big surprises from the team of the star's upcoming movie.
The Title Or Poster
Usually, the first look poster of Vijay's upcoming films release on the big day of his birthday. A latest report by Valai Pechu claims that this time, the makers of Thalapathy 63 are planning something different and they are contemplating to release the poster four days prior on June 18.
Regarding The Title
At the same time, the report also has some interesting updates regarding the title. If the report is to be believed, rumours are doing the rounds that while Vijay will be seen playing a character named C Michael, the title of the movie will be something else.
The Shoot Of The Film
According to the report, the shoot of the film is currently progressing in Tamil Nadu and there has been continuous shoot since the past 100 days. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will end on July 15.
