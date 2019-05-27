Thalapathy 63: Vijay To Set A New Record With The Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Of The Movie?

The works of Thalapathy 63 is moving ahead at a good pace and this Atlee movie, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role ranks high on expectations. A whole lot of updates have been doing the rounds regarding this film and now, the latest reports claim that Vijay might set up an all time record with this movie.

The recent discussions that are doing the rounds online are regarding the Tamil Nadu rights of the movie. According to the reports, Thalapathy Vijay is the only actor with two successive Rs 70 crore plus share movies in Tamil Nadu. His previous two films Mersal and Sarkar had made a share of above Rs 70 crore in their final run at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Now, some of the reports claim that Thalapathy 63's Tamil Nadu rights will be sold for a whopping amount. A recent tweet by popular journalist expert LM Kaushik also claim the same. Take a look at the tweet here.

#ThalapathyVijay is the only Tamil star with two 70 CR+ TN share films (#Mersal & #Sarkar). Hearing a really whopping number for #Thalapathy63 TN rights (as said, @Screensceneoffl in talks).. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 26, 2019

Well, Vijay is rightly expected to set a new record with Thalapathy 63. It needs to be seen whether the TN rights for the film will be sold for a price above Rs 70 crore, which would be an all-time new record. There are huge expectations on the film and the movie is rightly expected to break all the existing box office records as well upon its big release.