    Thalapathy 63: Yet Another Video Leaked From Vijay Movie's Shooting Spot!

    By Manu
    Thalapathy Vijay's next movie is with director Atlee with whom he had previously teamed up for blockbuster films like Theri and Mersal. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, the film has been scheduled to release during the Deepavali season of this year.

    Earlier, a few shooting spot videos were leaked on social media, while the filming of the movie was progressing in one of the colleges in Chennai. Now, another video from the shooting location has been leaked on social media.

    The social media is abuzz that this video that has been leaked was taken during the filming of one of the song sequences of the film.

    Thalapathy 63 will have its songs set to tune by AR Rahman. The maestro was also the music director of Vijay and Atlee's previous movie, Mersal.

    Earlier, the makers had revealed the cast and crew details of the movie. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. Actors Vivekh and Kathir are also a part of the star cast.

    Speculations are also rife that the makers of the film will come up with some special surprise during the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Years Day by revealing the official title of the movie. Let us wait and see.

