      Thalapathy 64 Continues To Do Stunning Pre-release Business!

      By Staff
      Thalapathy 64 has been in the news ever since its announcement days and that too for all the good reasons. While shoot of the movie is progressing, the film is hogging the limelight for the stunning pre-release business that it has been doing. Now, if the latest reports that are doing the rounds on social media are anything to go by, the Karnataka theatrical rights of the movie have already been sold and it has been bagged by Dheeraj Enterprises.

      Well, if this report is anything to go by, it is a huge feat for Thalapathy 64, especially considering that the film is more than four months away from its release. At the same time, it should also be noted that the team is yet to announce the title and release the first look poster of the movie.

      In spite of all these, Thalapathy 64 has already turned out to be the talk of the trade circuits and the reports that have been coming in regarding the pre-release business done by the movie underlines the same.

      Earlier, it was announced that the streaming rights of Thalapathy 64 have already been sold to Amazon Prime for a whopping price. It was also reported that Sun TV has already bagged the film's satellite rights. The film is doing some stunning pre-release business. Not many Tamil movies have done such a stunning pre-release business and that too months before its theatrical release.

      Meanwhile, the shoot of Thalapathy 64 is progressing in Shimoga and the team is planning to complete the filming by the end of February. Reports suggest that the team is planning to release the film during the summer season. At the same time, it is being said that the team might soon come up with an official announcement regarding the film's title.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
