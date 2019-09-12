Thalapathy 64: Kiara Advani Turns Down The Vijay Starrer Due To Date Issues?

Vijay, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, will soon be teaming up with young director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a commercial entertainer, being referred to as Thalapathy 64. The movie has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which bears testimony to the mass hero's star power. Now, here is a big update about Thalapathy 64. According to reports, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has decided against signing the movie due to date issues.

Kiara, who was reportedly approached for Thalapathy 64 a while ago, initially agreed to romance Vijay in the eagerly awaited movie but changed her mind at the last minute. She has signed quite a few big films of late, including Bollywood movies Laxmmi Bomb and Good Newwz, which might have resulted in this unfortunate situation.

Interestingly, Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna was reportedly 'under consideration' for Thalapathy 64 but the makers chose Kiara instead. With the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actress opting out of the movie, many feel that the team might approach the 'Kodava Beauty' once again.

Coming back to Vijay, he will next be seen in Bigil, slated to hit screens this Diwali. The film, marking his third collaboration with Mersal director Atlee, revolves around the challenges associated with women's soccer. Vijay will be seen in two different avatars in the film and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Bigil features Nayanthara as the female lead, which is one of its biggest highlights. Actors Kathir and Yogi Babu too are a part of the cast.

Unlike Mersal, Bigil does not feature any political references, which might make it a non-controversial affair. It will, however, have a good number of massy punch dialogues.

Vijay will most probably begin work on Thalapathy 64 once Bigil hits screens. Thereafter, he might team up with ace director S Shankar for a movie rumoured to be a sequel to the 1999 hit Mudhalvan, which featured 'Action King' Arjun Sarja in the lead.