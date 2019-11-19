Thalapathy 64 Leaked Still: Vijay Slays It In His Handsome New Avatar!

Vijay From Thalapathy 64

In one of the stills, which is said to be from the sets of Thalapathy 64, Vijay is seen in an all-new get-up. The actor looks handsome and stylish as ever with goggles on.

Fans In Awe

Fans have definitely loved his look in the movie and as expected, the pictures have gone viral within no time. Interestingly, in the picture that has come out on social media, Vijay could be seen wearing an ID card. This has further led to widespread talks regarding the role he portrays in the film.

Vijay's Role In Thalapathy 64

The team hasn't given any official clarification regarding the character Vijay would portray in the movie. However, rumours were rife that the actor will be seen playing a college professor in this upcoming flick, which is expected to be a complete entertainer.

More Updates Regarding Thalapathy 64

As everyone knows, Thalapathy 64, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is being planned as a summer 2020 release. If reports are to be believed, the film's shoot will be completed at a quick pace without much gap between the schedules. Rumour has it that the team is planning to wrap up filming by February 2020.