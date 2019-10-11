Thalapathy 64 Satellite Rights Acquired By Sun TV For Rs 35 crore: No Match For Bigil

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's favourite mass heroes, will soon be teaming up with talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film, being referred to as Thalapathy 64. The movie, slated to go on the floors after Bigil hits screens, has already taken social media by storm and this is a highly positive sign. Now, here is the latest update about Thalapathy 64. According to a leading YouTube channel, the movie's satellite rights have been acquired by Sun TV for Rs 35 crore, which many feel is a solid amount.

Interestingly, Thalapathy 64 has failed to beat Bigil as the Atlee-directed movie's satellite rights had been acquired by Sun TV for Rs 50 crore. Many feel, this suggests that Lokesh's film might not be a high-profile affair, unlike Vijay's recent films.

The buzz is that Thalapathy 64 will be a commercial entertainer featuring a full-fledged comedy track. It is also likely to feature mass elements, which are an inseparable part of Vijay movies. The film has Petta girl Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, which has piqued the curiosity.

A few days ago, Malavika had told a website that she is 'excited' about being a part of Thalapathy 64.

"It is a really big opportunity to work with Vijay sir as I am a huge fan of him. I never really thought I would end up romancing with him. I am fan of Lokesh too. I have watched Managaram and loved it too. Looking forward to begin shooting," Malavika had said. (sic)

Coming back to Vijay, he is awaiting the release of the previously mentioned Bigil, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, directed by noted filmmaker Atlee, features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach and this has piqued the curiosity. Bigil stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie lovers. It will hit screens this Diwali.

