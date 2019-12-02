Thalapathy 64: Shoot Of The Intro Song, Fight Sequence & Other Updates!

Intro Song Sequence

If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the intro song sequence in Thalapathy 64, has already been completed. As everyone knows, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music director of the film and fans expect a perfect mass number from the combo.

An Important Fight Sequence

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Thalapathy 64, impressed everyone with the way he dealt with the action sequences in Kaithi. Thalapathy 64 is also expected to be high on action elements and if reports are to believed, the team has already shot one of the important action sequences in the film.

The Next Schedule

According to the reports that are doing the rounds on social media, Thalapathy 64 has a short schedule in Chennai, where the team will be there for five days. After that, the makers will leave for Shivamogga in Karnataka, where the fourth schedule will be shot.

When Will Vijay Sethupathi Join The Team?

As everyone knows, Vijay Sethupathi is a part of this highly awaited movie and reportedly, he will be seen playing the main antagonist. The latest reports reveal that 'Makkal Selvan' will be joining the shoot of the movie in the first week of December.