Thalapathy 64 Streaming Rights Bagged By Amazon Prime!

Thalapathy 64, the next film of Vijay, continues to hog the headlines. The movie, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is shaping up as one among the promising upcoming Tamil projects. Now, according to the latest reports that have come up, the streaming rights of the movie have been bagged by Amazon Prime. If reports are to be believed, the rights have been sold for a huge price.

Earlier, reports had come up regarding the satellite rights of the movie. It was revealed that Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights of this upcoming Vijay starrer. Importantly, the satellite and digital rights have been sold and that too before the official announcement of the title. This rightly shows the huge hype and expectations that the film holds.

Reportedly, this will be the third film of Vijay to be bagged by Amazon Prime. Vijay's most recent release Bigil's digital rights are with Amazon Prime. If reports are to be believed, Bigil is expected to make its online release in December. Before Bigil, the digital rights of Vijay-Atlee team's first film Theri were also bagged by Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 64's shoot is currently progressing in Chennai. Earlier, the team had completed a schedule in Delhi where some of the important sequences of the film were canned. Now, if the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the team will movie to Shimoga for the next schedule. Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of this highly awaited flick and is expected to join the film's shoot soon.

At the same time, reports suggest that the first look of the Vijay starrer will be hitting online circuits in January 2020. The shoot is also expected to be completed by February 2020 and Thalapathy 64 is gearing up as one among the summer releases.