Thalapathy 64 Title And First Look Poster To Be Out On A Special Day?

Vijay has joined the shoot of Thalapathy 64, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which ranks high on expectations. Now, a few updates have come up regarding the film's title as well as the release of the first look poster. According to a tweet sent by popular film critic LM Kaushik, reports are doing the rounds that the team might come up with the above-mentioned updates on the first day of 2020, as a New Year gift.

Well, it would indeed be a befitting way to start the New Year for Vijay fans as Thalapathy 64 is a movie they are eagerly waiting for. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the upcoming Vijay starrer is one among the most-hyped projects of the star in recent times.

It seems like the Mersal actor will be seen in a completely different role in this upcoming flick. In another tweet, LM Kaushik has penned about Thalapathy's role in the movie and has also revealed that it will be something which he has not done before. Take a look at the tweet here..

Recently, a few stills from the location of Thalapathy 64 had leaked online. Vijay was seen in an all-new makeover and the pictures took social media by storm. Interestingly, a few fan-made posters of the upcoming movie have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film is currently progressing in Delhi and the team is planning to wrap up the filming by the end of February 2020. As everyone knows, Thalapathy 64 will be one among the big releases of Summer 2020. If reports are to be believed, the Vijay starrer will be hitting theatres as a Tamil New Year release. Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Antony Varghese, Andrea Jeremiah, etc., are also a part of the film's star cast.