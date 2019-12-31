    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thalapathy 64 Titled Master; First Look Poster Of The Movie Leaves Everyone Thrilled!

      By
      |

      The much-awaited announcement, which is capable of ruling the social media for the next few days, has come out. Title of Vijay's next movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which has also been referred to as Thalapathy 64, is out. The film has been titled Master and the team has also unveiled the first look poster of the movie. As promised, the title, as well as the first look poster, was unveiled at 5 PM.

      Thalapathy 64 Titled Master; First Look Poster Of The Movie Leaves Everyone Thrilled!

      Well, Vijay could be seen in an all-new get-up in the poster of the film. Fans are extremely happy with the title as well as the poster and the buzz on social media reveal that the New Year Special gift from the team has left them pretty much thrilled. Already, the talks surrounding the poster is ruling the social media.

      Meanwhile, the poster also has confirmed that Master will be one among the summer releases of next year. It has been revealed that the film will be hitting theatres in April 2020. The shoot of the film is progressing and earlier, reports had come in that the team is planning to complete the shoot by the end of February.

      Nothing much has been revealed about the character that Vijay portrays in the film. Now, with the poster and the title coming out, rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the same.

      Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in this much-awaited film. It is being said that the film will be a complete action entertainer. Along with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the film's music director.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue