Thalapathy 64 Titled Master; First Look Poster Of The Movie Leaves Everyone Thrilled!

The much-awaited announcement, which is capable of ruling the social media for the next few days, has come out. Title of Vijay's next movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which has also been referred to as Thalapathy 64, is out. The film has been titled Master and the team has also unveiled the first look poster of the movie. As promised, the title, as well as the first look poster, was unveiled at 5 PM.

Well, Vijay could be seen in an all-new get-up in the poster of the film. Fans are extremely happy with the title as well as the poster and the buzz on social media reveal that the New Year Special gift from the team has left them pretty much thrilled. Already, the talks surrounding the poster is ruling the social media.

Meanwhile, the poster also has confirmed that Master will be one among the summer releases of next year. It has been revealed that the film will be hitting theatres in April 2020. The shoot of the film is progressing and earlier, reports had come in that the team is planning to complete the shoot by the end of February.

Nothing much has been revealed about the character that Vijay portrays in the film. Now, with the poster and the title coming out, rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the same.

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in this much-awaited film. It is being said that the film will be a complete action entertainer. Along with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the film's music director.