Thalapathy 64 To Release On April 9, 2020? 6-Day-Long Opening Weekend On Cards!

While Bigil is running to packed houses in theatres, an exhilarating update regarding Vijay's next movie being referred to as Thalapathy 64 has come out, which has left fans further excited. If reports doing the rounds on Twitter are anything to by, team Thalapathy 64 has already finalised the film's release date. Earlier, there were reports that the makers are planning to release the film for summer 2020. The latest buzz is that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will hit theatres on April 9, 2020, and that too as a Tamil New Year's Day release.

Meanwhile, it seems like April 9, 2019, will be the perfect date for the film to hit the marquee. April 9 is a Thursday, which assures the film a smooth run for four days till Sunday. After that, April 14 is also a holiday since it's the Tamil New Year's Day. Being a festival season, good collections are assured for the movie on Monday as well. With a long weekend on cards, Thalapathy 64 could rightly go on to set big records at the box office during the summer season. Moreover, if it turns out to be a solo release, the movie is sure to reach unseen heights.

The hype surrounding the film is humongous. Vijay's Bigil has turned out to be a monstrous hit. On the other hand, Lokesh Kangaraj's second directorial venture, Kaithi has won extremely good reviews and emerged as a solid hit. A film from such a team is sure to be special. Nevertheless, we will have to wait for an official announcement to get an assurance regarding the release date. Rumour has it that Thalapathy 64's shoot will be completed in a single schedule.

In this Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj movie, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan is on board as the leading lady of the film while Andrea Jeremiah is also a part of the cast. Antony Varghese, Gauri Kishen, etc., will also be seen in pivotal roles.