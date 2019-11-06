Thalapathy 64: Vijay Starrer's Delhi Schedule Paused Due To Pollution?

After it was reported that the shooting schedule of Thalapathy 64 was underway in the national capital, the recent buzz is that shooting has been halted due to severe air pollution.

"Initially, we thought we could complete this schedule in 40 days, but it's not possible. So far, we shot a couple of sequences indoors. The director has to take a call if we need to wait for a few more days or go somewhere and continue the shooting," a source was quoted as saying in the Indian Express.

Following Maanagaram and Karthi starrer Kaithi, Thalapathy 64 is Lokesh Kanagaraj's third directorial and the shooting for the same started in the first week of October. Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist and apparently, he was supposed to join the crew in Delhi.

As far as the movie's casting is concerned, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will also have a role in the film. The veteran actor's son is apparently playing the role of Vijay Sethupathi's gang member. It is obvious that his character will have a negative shade.

According to Indian Express, a source revealed that Shanthnu will be playing a college student. "Shanthnu is playing the role of a college student and is thrilled to have bagged the project. He's looking forward to working in this film considering he's a huge Thalapathy fan. Also, he has been wanting to share screen space with Vijay for a long time," the source added.

Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner, Vijay will be seen as a college professor in the gangster film. Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Sriman and Antony Varghese will be seen playing pivotal roles in this yet-to-be-titled starrer. While Anirudh Ravichander is composing music, editing will be done by Philomin Raj and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

