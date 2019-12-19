Thambi And Hero's Huge Face-Off At The Box Office; Dabangg 3 To Join Battle

On December 20, 2019, two of the much-awaited Tamil movies of the season will be taking over the theatres. Jeethu Joseph's directorial venture Thambi, starring Karthi and Sivakarthikeyan's Hero, directed by PS Mithran, are the two biggies that are all set to take over the screens across Tamil Nadu tomorrow. An exciting clash is on cards at the Tamil Nadu box office as both movies have good hopes surrounding them.

At the same time, another biggie, in the form of Dabangg 3, is also gearing up to hit the screens on the same day and thus making it a three-way clash. The Tamil-dubbed version of the Salman Khan starrer will be releasing in Tamil Nadu and the film is being brought to theatres by KJR Studio(***Chk spelling, might be Studios). Reportedly, it will be the biggest-ever release of Salman Khan in Tamil Nadu.

As far as Hero and Thambi are concerned, both films will have early morning shows in many of the screens in Tamil Nadu. Sivakarthikeyan's previous release Namma Veettu Pillai was a supreme success at the box office and so was the case of Karthi's previous flick, Kaithi. Hence, hopes are bound to be high regarding the performances of these two films.

If some of the reports that have come up are to be believed, Hero has managed to garner a greater number of screens in Tamil Nadu and the film is expected to release in around 450 screens. At the same time, Thambi is also not far behind and reports say that the Karthi starrer will be releasing in above 350 screens in the state. The exact theatre count is not yet available. Nevertheless, the recent clashes have revealed that the industry can churn out hits even when two or more biggies release on the same day.

It is going to be a busy season ahead at the Kollywood box office. Let us wait and see what is in store.