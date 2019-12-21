Thambi Box Office Collections (Day 1): Registers A Fine Opening!

Day 1 At Chennai Box Office

Thambi had a good number of shows in Chennai city on day 1 and the occupancy rate for the film on opening day was also on the positive side. According to reports that have come in, Thambi has collected around Rs 33 lakh on its first day at the Chennai box office.

Overtakes Kaithi

Karthi's previous release Kaithi was a blockbuster at the box office. Now, going by the day 1 collection of Thambi, it is to be understood that the new movie has gone past the opening day collections of Kaithi at the Chennai box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial had collected around Rs 32 lakh on its first day at the Chennai box office.

Tamil Nadu Box Office

The film has met with a good response from audiences and going by the reports on social media, the film performed well in most of its release centres across Tamil Nadu. We will have to get a clear picture regarding the day 1 collections of the movie in Tamil Nadu.

Telugu Dubbed Version

Kaithi's Telugu dubbed version has been titled as Donga and the film hit theatres in AP/TS regions yesterday. According to reports the Telugu version too has received a good response and has made a promising opening at the box office.