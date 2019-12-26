Thambi Box Office Collections (Day 6): Karthi Starrer Is Scaling Up The Ladder!

The Best Among The Lot

Importantly, the day 6 collections of Thambi at the Chennai box office was more than the first day collections. According to reports, the film's performance on Wednesday was the best among the previous 6 days, which shows that the film is scaling up the ladder.

6 Days Collections At The Chennai Box Office

Reportedly, Thambi went past the Rs 1-crore mark at the Chennai box office in the opening weekend itself. According to latest reports that have come up, Thambi has collected around Rs 1.94 crore at the Chennai from the six days of run.

In Comparison With Hero

Thambi was behind Hero in terms of collections and that too in the first three days. However, on Monday, Thambi collected more than Hero at the Chennai box office. The Karthi starrer maintained the trend on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Hero has collected around Rs 2.34 crore so far.

The Way Ahead

Reports reveal that Thambi is doing a good business in other centres across Tamil Nadu. Family audiences have seemingly lapped up this movie and Thambi is expected to keep up the good show at the box office in the coming days as well. The film is expected to enjoy a grand second weekend.