    Bigg Boss Season 13
      Thambi Box Office Collections (Day 6): Karthi Starrer Is Scaling Up The Ladder!

      It seems like Thambi is on its way to join the league of prominent hits of the year 2019. The Karthi starrer, directed by Jeethu Joseph had hit theatres on December 20, 2019 and the film, which opened on a good note has maintained an upward trend at the box office. After a good start, the film kept the good momentum going forward on the weekdays as well, especially at the Chennai box office, where the film is enjoying a good run. Importantly, on Wednesday, which was a holiday, the film collected around Rs 38 lakh.

      The Best Among The Lot

      Importantly, the day 6 collections of Thambi at the Chennai box office was more than the first day collections. According to reports, the film's performance on Wednesday was the best among the previous 6 days, which shows that the film is scaling up the ladder.

      6 Days Collections At The Chennai Box Office

      Reportedly, Thambi went past the Rs 1-crore mark at the Chennai box office in the opening weekend itself. According to latest reports that have come up, Thambi has collected around Rs 1.94 crore at the Chennai from the six days of run.

      In Comparison With Hero

      Thambi was behind Hero in terms of collections and that too in the first three days. However, on Monday, Thambi collected more than Hero at the Chennai box office. The Karthi starrer maintained the trend on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Hero has collected around Rs 2.34 crore so far.

      The Way Ahead

      Reports reveal that Thambi is doing a good business in other centres across Tamil Nadu. Family audiences have seemingly lapped up this movie and Thambi is expected to keep up the good show at the box office in the coming days as well. The film is expected to enjoy a grand second weekend.

      Read more about: thambi karthi jyothika
      Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
