Thambi Overtakes Hero On Fourth Day At The Chennai Box Office!

Thambi and Hero, the two highly-awaited Tamil movies, started their journey together at the box office. It was good to see both the movies enjoying a pretty good outing in theatres on its first weekend. Importantly, reports revealed that Hero, which released in more number of centres, was leading the race at the box office. Especially in Chennai, Hero collected more than Thambi on the first weekend. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer overtook Thambi's collection on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Nevertheless, things changed a bit on Monday with Thambi collecting more than Hero on the fourth day at the Chennai box office. According to reports, Thambi has collected around Rs 22 lakh on its fourth day at the Chennai box office. Meanwhile, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero collected around Rs 21 lakh. The Karthi starrer has gone ahead of Hero by a small margin. The collection also reveals that Thambi has only faced a marginal drop in the collections, when compared to its collections on Sunday, which is again a positive sign.

According to reports that have come up, Thambi has now taken its tally at the Chennai box office to Rs 1.28 crore. On the other hand, Hero has collected around Rs 1.85 crore from the first four days of run at the Chennai box office.

Hero and Thambi have been doing a steady business in most of the centres across Tamil Nadu.

Both the movies, which received decent reviews from the critics and audiences alike, have the potential for a long run and it would be interesting to see who will be performing better on the fifth day. These films are expected to enjoy a smooth and steady run until the arrival of the biggies. Let us wait and see what is on store.