    Tharshan Questions Kavin? Asks What's The Need For 'Friendship' At 2 O'clock In The Night!

    By Staff
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house has already witnessed a fair share of arguments, issues and controversies. Now, what has hogged the limelight is the issue that has popped up between Kavin and Sakshi Agarwal, who are seemingly not on good terms.

    Tharshan Questions Kavin? Asks Whats The Need For Friendship At 2 Oclock In The Night!

    In the previous episode, contestants were assigned a task, in which they had to answer a few questions penned down by other contestants. The issue surrounding Kavin, Sakshi Agarwal and Losliya popped up somewhere in between the task, with each explaining their side of the story.

    Now, it seems like the discussions went on the next day as well with the latest promos of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 throwing hints of the same. Interestingly, in one of the promos, Tharshan could also be seen posing a question to Kavin.

    "What's the need for friendship at 2 o'clock in the night?" Tharshan could be heard asking Kavin. It seems like the question is in reference to the chat that Kavin and Losliya had in the wee hours of the morning, immediately after the former had a fall-out with Sakshi Agarwal. Reshma could also be seen criticising Kavin in the video. Take a look at the promo here.

    Meanwhile, the first promo released by the team suggests that there has been a heated discussion about the issue. The contestants could be heard asking Kavin and Sakshi Agarwal to come to an amicable solution. In the promo, an emotional Losliya could also be seen apologising to the inmates and asking them not to talk or be close to her.

    On the other hand, Kavin could also be seen apologising to the inmates in the third promo released by Bigg Boss Tamil 3 team. A conversation that happened between Kavin and Sakshi Agarwal is also shown in this promo. Take a look at the promo here.

    We have to wait for the full episode to get a clear picture on what has actually happened inside the house.

    tharshan kavin bigg boss tamil 3
